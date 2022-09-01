Pridefest Oakland will host its annual LGBTQ pride celebration on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 20th and Broadway Streets in Oakland. The event will be hosted by Mo Heart of Ru Paul's Drag Race and will feature performances by Crystal Waters, Big Freedia, and Madame Gandhi.

Pridefest Oakland was born in 2021 after the faltering of the existent Oakland Pride. Out of love for Oakland’s LGBTQ/queer community, a half dozen of Oakland’s BIPOC business and nonprofit leaders have come together to re-envision Oakland’s LGBTQ pride celebration. Join the Oakland community as it comes together to celebrate the diversity and beauty that is held within Oakland.

