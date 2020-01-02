Project Innovation 2020

NBC Bay Area / KNTV and Telemundo 48 Area de la Bahia / KSTS along with the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will present their Project Innovation grant challenge in the Bay Area for a third consecutive year when grant applications open on January 10, 2020. Applications can be previewed online at nbcuprojectinnovation.com. Local non-profit organizations that are fostering the next generation of storytellers, encouraging a culture of inclusion for underrepresented communities, providing youth with tools to succeed across multiple disciplines, and nurturing a culture of volunteerism and engagement in communities, are encouraged to submit a Project Innovation grant application nbcuprojectinnovation.com beginning January 10. Grant applications close on February 14, 2020. The stations and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will together award a total of $225,000 to a maximum of eight local community organizations in the Bay Area, in May 2020.

Presented in 11 markets including the Bay Area, in 2020, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 will select and present grant awards to eligible non-profit organizations that are located in and operate from the local market, have an annual operating budget of more than $100,000 (defined by the organizations most recent 990-N IRS filing), and whose programs are helping to resolve everyday community issues in any of the following four grant categories:

Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts.

Culture of Inclusion: Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

Youth Education: K-12 in-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education.

Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

To learn more about the program, join an informational webinar on January 22 at 1 PM ET by clicking here. Access program rules and eligibility at nbcuprojectinnovation.com. To access information in Spanish, including the grant application and the program’s rules and eligibility requirements visit nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com.

