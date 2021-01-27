Project Innovation Grant Challenge Winner: Hunger at Home

In 2020, NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, and the NBCUniversal Foundation announced that eight local non-profit organizations received a total of $225,000 in grants as part of the annual Project Innovation grant challenge.

The stations selected Hunger at Home as one of the eight grant winners for their outstanding programs that provide individuals and families in need with food and essential goods.

Hunger at Home serves as a conduit between the business and nonprofit communities to channel excess food and surplus goods to homeless and hungry individuals and families.

The San Jose-based nonprofit partners with local convention centers, hotels, and stadiums to collect excess food and goods to distribute to the hungry and homeless through a robust nonprofit network.

Hunger at Home has donated 3.5 million meals locally and helped distribute much needed items like towels, blankets, kitchen items, and hygiene kits. The organization also helps the clients of its nonprofit partners with job training and placement in the same businesses that donate excess food.

Resources from Hunger at Home:

