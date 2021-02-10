Project Innovation Grant Challenge Winner: Oakland Promise

In 2020, NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, and the NBCUniversal Foundation announced that eight local non-profit organizations received a total of $225,000 in grants as part of the annual Project Innovation grant challenge.

The stations selected Oakland Promise as one of the eight grant winners for their outstanding programs dedicated to ensuring Oakland students are equipped with the tools necessary to complete their high school and college education.

Oakland Promise begins its support with the youngest people and through the age continuum to ensure all students have an equitable opportunity to enter and complete college and prepare them for a career of their choice. The organization focuses on college affordability, college-bound identity and persistence, families' engagement in children's education, and financial capability to provide Oakland students the tools they need to accomplish their college and career goals.

To achieve its mission, the organization serves as "leader in direct action, intermediary convener, and influencer of policy." Since its founding in 2016, Oakland Promise has provided 20,000 elementary school students with a $100 Kindergarten to College (K2C) Early College Scholarship Fund and set up over 1,300 families with a 529 college savings account (CSA). As part of their mission to support young people to finish post-secondary education, the organization has paired over 1,100 students with a mentor and granted $14 million in scholarships and persistence support.

