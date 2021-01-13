Project Innovation Grant Challenge Winner: Pacific Community Ventures

In 2020, NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, and the NBCUniversal Foundation announced that eight local non-profit organizations received a total of $225,000 in grants as part of the annual Project Innovation grant challenge.

The stations selected Pacific Community Ventures as one of the eight grant winners for their outstanding programs that leverage technology to solve everyday problems in the Culture of Inclusion category.

Pacific Community Ventures' mission is to invest in small businesses, create good jobs, and make markets work for social good. In California, they offer an integrated small business lending model combining fair loans, pro bono mentoring, and incentives to create quality jobs.

The Oakland-based nonprofit has been preparing its teams, and its communities to meet their needs and be poised for growth when they’re ready.

PCV is founding CDFI of the California Rebuilding Fund (apply here!), and as of December it is the first CDFI to make a Rebuilding Fund loan, and the first CDFI to hit $1 million in recovery loans made. The organization is also working with FOUND/LA to make and distribute small grants to Los Angeles-based businesses (more info here!) and in the last two weeks, it has begun working with Lendistry, the California Governor’s Office, and others to help deliver $500 million in grants to small businesses across the state (apply here -- deadline extended to January 13).

Submit a Project Innovation grant application at nbcuprojectinnovation.com or in Spanish at nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com between January 8 and February 12, 2021.