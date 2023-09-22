Pumpkins in the Park

Pumpkins in the Park

Saturday, October 14th from 10 AM to 4 PM

Pumpkins in the Park Harvest Festival will be returning to downtown San Jose this October. This family-friendly event is produced by the Guadalupe River Park Conservancy and is a celebration of the environment, the Guadalupe River, and the fall harvest season.

Pumpkins in the Park features free and low-cost activities for children to enjoy, including a pumpkin patch, inflatable slides, a costume party, environmental education activities, and more. Admission to the event is free.

WHEN: Saturday, October 14th from 10 AM to 4 PM

WHERE: Discover Meadow in the Guadalupe River Park (180 Woz Way, San Jose, CA)

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For more information, please click here.

This article tagged under:

Pumpkins in the ParkGuadalupe Rive Park Harvest Festival
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us