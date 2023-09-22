Pumpkins in the Park Harvest Festival will be returning to downtown San Jose this October. This family-friendly event is produced by the Guadalupe River Park Conservancy and is a celebration of the environment, the Guadalupe River, and the fall harvest season.

Pumpkins in the Park features free and low-cost activities for children to enjoy, including a pumpkin patch, inflatable slides, a costume party, environmental education activities, and more. Admission to the event is free.

WHEN: Saturday, October 14th from 10 AM to 4 PM

WHERE: Discover Meadow in the Guadalupe River Park (180 Woz Way, San Jose, CA)

For more information, please click here.