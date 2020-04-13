As the community faces unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19, Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley is still focused on supporting neighbors in need. While their office staff adapt to new working conditions, their contractors are being dispatched to take care of critical plumbing and heat emergencies for their homeowners.

They continue to work to keep community members living in safe and healthy homes, but they need your help to keep up that work.

Your donation now will allow them to stay operational and help the most vulnerable homeowners stay safe and healthy during this crisis. Please consider donating today.

For more information, click here.