donate

Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley

As the community faces unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19, Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley is still focused on supporting neighbors in need. While their office staff adapt to new working conditions, their contractors are being dispatched to take care of critical plumbing and heat emergencies for their homeowners.

They continue to work to keep community members living in safe and healthy homes, but they need your help to keep up that work.

Your donation now will allow them to stay operational and help the most vulnerable homeowners stay safe and healthy during this crisis. Please consider donating today

Community

Comcast Apr 9

Comcast Increases Access to and Speeds of Internet Essentials to Support Americans Through Coronavirus Pandemic

clear the shelters Apr 9

Pet of the Week – Pichis

For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

donateRebuilding
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us