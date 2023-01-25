Redwood City's 12th Annual Lunar New Year Celebration

Celebrate the imminent arrival of spring at Redwood City’s 12th Annual Lunar New Year Festival. This year, you can find lion dancers, martial artists, taiko drummers and other live performances at the celebration.

The Lunar celebration in Redwood City takes place on free museum admission day. Families can enjoy free admission to the San Mateo County History Museum where complimentary kids arts and crafts will be offered.

WHEN: February 4, 2023 from 11:00AM to 4:00PM

WHERE: Courthouse Square (2200 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063)

Be sure to wish anyone born in the Year of the Rabbit an extra special Lunar New Year.

Year of Birth: 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, 1927

For more information on the event, click here.