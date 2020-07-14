redwood empire food bank

Redwood Empire Food Bank Is Calling for Volunteers

A variety of volunteer opportunities available

The Redwood Empire Food Bank needs volunteers to join the fight against hunger. A wide variety of opportunities exist, from gleaning and packaging fresh produce, to distributing healthy groceries.

The Redwood Empire Food Bank specializes in hunger relief. In addition to operating a dozen programs for children, families and seniors throughout the counties, the Redwood Empire Food Bank also runs their disaster-relief program, Station 3990, during times of crisis—as many as needed to keep up with the demand.

Volunteering for the Redwood Empire Food Bank is easy and flexible. Whether it’s just a one-time service, or ongoing. Anyone can volunteer—no previous training is required and there is no age cap.

For more information on volunteer opportunities and to register, please click here or call (707) 523-7900.

