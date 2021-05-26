Resource Guide: How to Help Victims of San Jose VTA Shooting

Law enforcement officials continue to investigate a shooting Wednesday at a VTA maintenance yard in San Jose that claimed the lives of nine people. This is a working list of resources to help those affected which we will continue to update as the situation unfolds. If you have a suggestion for a resource we should include, connect with us on Twitter or Facebook @bayareaproud
Reunification Center
- A reunification center for people impacted by the shooting has been set up at the American Red Cross facility at 2731 N. First St. in San Jose.
- VTA employees and family members only can call 408-321-7550 for more information. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said people can also call 408-299-2311.
- Family members of VTA employees 408-209-8356
Funds for Victims
- Working Partnerships USA has set up a fund to help victims of the shooting. To make a donation, please click here.
- Tax deductible donations in support of victims and their families can be made through Working Partnerships USA's Union Community Resources program.
VTA Service Impacted
- Light rail services has been suspended as of 12 noon Wednesday
- Bus bridges have been set up
Public Vigil
- Public vigil in memory of the victims at San Jose City Hall on Thursday, May 27 at 6 PM