Resource Guide: How to Help Victims of San Jose VTA Shooting

Authorities work at the scene of a mass shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose.
Law enforcement officials continue to investigate a shooting Wednesday at a VTA maintenance yard in San Jose that claimed the lives of nine people. This is a working list of resources to help those affected which we will continue to update as the situation unfolds. If you have a suggestion for a resource we should include, connect with us on Twitter or Facebook @bayareaproud

Reunification Center

  • A reunification center for people impacted by the shooting has been set up at the American Red Cross facility at 2731 N. First St. in San Jose.
  • VTA employees and family members only can call 408-321-7550 for more information. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said people can also call 408-299-2311.
  • Family members of VTA employees 408-209-8356

Funds for Victims

VTA Service Impacted

  • Light rail services has been suspended as of 12 noon Wednesday
  • Bus bridges have been set up

Public Vigil

  • Public vigil in memory of the victims at San Jose City Hall on Thursday, May 27 at 6 PM

