Resources for Nonprofits and Artists Impacted by COVID-19

Resources for small businesses, nonprofits, community-based organizations and artists
- If you have a current grant from the City of San Jose for a project whose scope or deliverables have been impacted by COVID-19, you will not be penalized. Please contact your grant manager.
- City of San Jose and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation established the Silicon Valley Strong Fund to leverage donations to alleviate the economic impacts of COVID-19. For more information, please click here.
- Your organization may qualify for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. For eligibility and requirements, please click here.
- Silicon Valley Council of Nonprofits's COVID-19 Regional Nonprofit Emergency Fund will be used to provide flexible operating support grants to nonprofit organizations that SVCF has pre-qualified to provide emergency-related services: food, shelter, health and mental health services to affected communities. To apply, please click here.
- Facebook is offering $100M in cash grants and advertisement credits for up to 30,000 eligible small businesses. For more info, please click here.
- The Devos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland is offering pro bono consultation to any non-profit arts or cultural organization in America that would benefit from assistance. For more information, please click here.
- Americans for the Arts has a resource and response center for artists impacted by COVID-19 and in need of assistance. For more information, please click here.
- The San Francisco Arts and Artists Relief Fund will provide $1.5 million in financial support to individual artists and small arts organizations. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis beginning March 25, 2020.