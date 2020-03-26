Resources in Alameda County

HOMELESS RESOURCES
Fremont Human Services Department
- Laundry, shower and meal services are available to the homeless community in Fremont. FHSD has arranged several locations throughout the city that are open Monday through Friday. For more information, call FHSD at 510-574-2222.
- Monday 7.30am—10.30am: Breakfast To-Go, Showers and Laundry Irvington Presbyterian, 4181 Irvington Ave
- 10.00am—2.00pm: Showers Fremont Senior Center, 40086 Paseo Padre Pkwy
- Tuesday 9.00am—12.00pm: Showers and Laundry Newark Salvation Army, 36700 Newark Blvd
- 3.30pm—6.00pm: To Go Dinner, Showers, Laundry and Abode Services’ HOPE Van Centerville Presbyterian Church, 4360 Central Ave
- Wednesday 7.30am—10.30am: Breakfast To-Go, Showers and Laundry Irvington Presbyterian, 4181 Irvington Ave
- 10.00am—2.00pm: Showers Fremont Senior Center, 40086 Paseo Padre Pkwy
- Thursday 3.30pm—6.00pm: To Go Dinner, Showers, Laundry and Abode Services’ HOPE Van Centerville Presbyterian Church, 4360 Central Ave
- Friday 7.30am—10.30am: Breakfast To-Go, Showers and Laundry Irvington Presbyterian, 4181 Irvington Ave
- 10.00am—2.00pm: Showers Fremont Senior Center, 40086 Paseo Padre Pkwy
- 1.00pm—4.00pm: Lunch To-Go, Showers, Laundry and Healthcare Express Van Niles Discovery Church, 36600 Niles Blvd
BACS Wellness Center
- Showers and to-go lunches are offered six days a week. BACS Wellness Center focuses on addressing behavioral and socio-economic differences within the Bay Area. You can reserve at shower by calling 510-657-7425. You can also visit their website at www.bayareacs.org/wellness-services.
- Address: 40965 Grimmer Blvd.
- WHEN: Monday—Friday 8am—4.30pm. Saturday 10—4pm
Alameda County Health Care for the Homeless
- Shelters in need of isolation spaces for homeless who appear symptomatic or are infected with the coronavirus, can call the county for help. You can reach ACHCH at (510) 891-8950. Please also email COVIDACHCH@acgov.org. For more information, go to www.achch.org/coronavirus.
FOOD RESOURCES
Tri-City Volunteers Food Bank and Thrift Store
- To-go lunches are being distributed Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by the Tri-City Volunteers Food Bank and Thrift Store. As the area’s largest client-direct food bank, it supplies Alameda residents with emergency groceries. In addition, clothing is offered at low cost. For questions, you can reach the organization at (510) 793-4583.
- Address: 37350 Joseph St. Fremont, CA 94536
Compassion Network
- The Christian-based non-profit organization will be giving out food Mondays and Thursdays. Visit their website for more details www.compassionnetwork.org.
- Address: 39155 Liberty St. #H840, Liberty St, Fremont, CA 94538
- WHEN: Monday and Thursday 10am—12pm
RENTAL ASSISTANCE AND HOUSING RESOURCES
Catholic Charities East Bay
- Provides help with back rent, deposit, and utility assistance. Provide services like one time financial assistance, budget review and counseling, case management, and referrals for additional resources. For more information, visit their website at https://www.cceb.org/. You can also reach them by phone at 510-768-3100.
ECHO Housing
- Assists residents living in Alameda County with move-in costs or delinquent rent due to a temporary financial setback. For more information, go to www.echofairhousing.org/. Hayward residents call 510-581-9380 and those in Livermore can be helped at 925-449-7340.
Eden I & R, Inc.
- Provides additional resources like deposit and rental assistance, legal aid, housing search websites, and advocacy programs. Visit there website, at http://edenir.org/. You can also reach them via phone by dialing 2-1-1.
Salvation Army
- Provides emergency assistance programs and services for Alameda County residents. Some of the assistance includes free food from a pantry, rental assistance, clothing, family stores, funds for paying utility or heating bills, and free prescription vouchers. For more information, visit their website at tri-cities.salvationarmy.org.
- Address:
- 1027 A St., Hayward. 36700 Newark Blvd., Newark
Season of Sharing
- Abode’s social services department coordinates health and supportive services for participants in shelter and supportive housing programs, offering comprehensive on-site assistance. Some of their housing programs are permanent supportive housing and rapid re-housing. You can visit their website for more information at www.abodeservices.org. Season of Sharing is also available via phone at 510-657-7409.
Alameda County Social Services Agency
- Provides cash aid or housing voucher assistance to Alameda County families and single adults who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Visit their website at www.alamedasocialservices.org.
- Fremont: 510-795-2428
- Livermore: 925-455-0747
- East County/Oakland: 510-383-5300; 510-263-2420
- North County/Oakland: 510-891-0700
- South County/Hayward: 510-670-6000
Bay Area Legal Aid
- Provides low-income clients with free civil legal assistance, including legal advice and counsel, effective referrals, and legal representation. Provides legal assistance in housing law-related areas like public, subsidized (including Section 8 and other HUD subsidized projects) and private housing; fair housing; and housing discrimination. Go to their web site at baylegal.org.
- Legal Advice Line: 1-800-551-5554
- Tenant’s Rights Line: 1-888-382-3405
Fremont Landlord, Tenant, & Fair Housing Services
- Provides landlords and tenants with confidential counseling for all rental housing questions, including security deposits, repairs, termination of tenancy, evictions, privacy, right to entry, retaliation, and rent increases. The agency also provides confidential counseling and investigation of housing discrimination complaints, referrals for legal assistance, and community education on fair housing laws. For assistance, call 510-574-2270.
Law Center for Families
- Offers free legal advice to help deal with landlord/tenant issues. Attorneys will also help clients avoid an eviction or apply for rent subsidies from the HUD Section 8 voucher program. For more information, call 510-451-9261.
Operation Dignity
- Provides shelter, housing, street outreach, and supportive services to people experiencing homelessness, with a special focus on veterans in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. More information can be found on their website at operationdignity.org. For further assistance, call 510-287-8465.
Society of St. Vincent de Paul Alameda County
- Provides various assistance to low-income families and the homeless in Alameda County. Resources offered include, but are not limited to, food pantries, computer and job training, health clinics, and other programs for the working poor and low income. Visit their site at www.svdp-alameda.org.
- 2315 Lincoln Ave., Alameda 510-865-1109
- 3777 Decoto Rd., Fremont 510-792-3711
- 43148 Mission Blvd., Fremont 510-661-9572
- 22824 2nd St., Hayward 510-582-7228
- 1817 2nd St., Livermore 925-455-1104
- 1086 8th St., Oakland 510-832-8324
- 9235 San Leandro St., Oakland 510-636-4240
- 2260 San Pablo Ave., Oakland 510-832-3600
Spectrum Community Services
- Assists low-income individuals, families, and seniors in their efforts to live independently. Provides energy services through Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LiHEAP) and weatherization programs. For more details, visit www.spectrumcs.org. To reach Spectrum Community Services via phone, call 510-881-0300.