Resources in Contra Costa and Solano Counties

TRANSPORTATION
BART
- Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) connects the San Francisco Peninsula with Berkeley, Oakland, Fremont, Walnut Creek, Dublin/Pleasanton and other cities in the East Bay.
- Bart will now close at 9PM daily due to a temporary reduction of service hours.
- BART will provide continuous updates on service changes and other COVID-19 impacts at bart.gov.
AC Transit - Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District
- AC Transit is deemed to provide an essential service during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They continue to serve riders who rely on public transit for vital access to resources, healthcare, and employment.
- AC Transit is implementing rear-door boarding on buses with multiple doors. Customers are strongly encouraged to stay or sit 6-feet from other passengers and the bus operator when boarding, exiting and riding the bus.
- Fare payment is not required until further notice.
- Please continue to stay informed by checking COVID-19 service updates at actransit.org
Solano Transportation Authority
FAST and SolanoExpress Updates
- FAST will not collect fares on Local, SolanoExpress, and Paratransit service.
- FAST has begun running reduced local and commuter service.
- In order to support the mobility requirements of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers (such as healthcare workers and public safety employees), and to provide residents with transportation for essential tasks, such as traveling to medical appointments, picking up medical prescriptions, purchasing groceries, or ordering takeout meals, the Solano Transportation Authority (STA) is expanding the Lyft First/Last Mile Program to provide coverage for the eliminated FAST Routes, effective Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at noon.
Contra Costa County Connection
- County Connection will continue to operate regular service aside from 600-series routes. Due to school closures, the 600-series routes are currently not in service. Service on those routes is expected to resume once schools are back in session. Customers are strongly encouraged to stay or sit 6-feet from other passengers and the bus operator when boarding, exiting and riding the bus.
- Fare payment is not required until further notice.
- County Connection will continue to post pertinent information in response to the emergency on their website.
FOOD BANKS
Food Banks of Contra Costa & Solano
- Service area: Contra Costa and Solano Counties
- If you are in need of food assistance, visit https://www.foodbankccs.org/get-help/foodbycity.html to find a location near you, no need to register, just show up.
- Phone number: 1-855-309-3663 (FOOD) for help and information.
- Contra Costa Warehouse - Hours and Directions: 4010 Nelson Ave, Concord, CA 94520, M-Thur-7A-7P, Fri 8A-3P, Sat/Sun 8A-3:30P
- Solano Warehouse - Hours and Directions: 2339 Courage Dr, Fairfield, CA 94533, M-F 7A-3:30P, Saturdays by appointment
- You can drop off food donations year round at either of our warehouse locations. We will weigh your donation and can provide you with a receipt on site.
- To donate securely: Please consider making a cash donation to ACCFB, as that is their primary need. Funding is critical to increase food purchasing and to build new distributions. Use a credit card over the phone by calling 855-309-FOOD, mail a check to Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, 4010 Nelson Ave., Concord, CA 94520
- Website: https://www.foodbankccs.org/
- To volunteer, click here: Volunteers are needed to help box food.
RELIEF FUNDS
United Way COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund
- United Way is committed to standing with our communities and supporting those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak in their time of need. Together, we will overcome this pandemic by making sure the most vulnerable among us are protected.
- Your generosity will help families and people in need access critical information and services like food, shelter, and more through our United Way network. 95% of your donation will provide relief to those left vulnerable by the pandemic.
- Call 1-866-211-9966 to receive a list of local agencies providing assistance.
- https://www.unitedway.org/recovery/covid19#
Kristi Yamaguchi's Always Dream Foundation
- The safety and well-being of the community at the Always Dream Foundation is always their highest priority. They want to ensure that children from low-income families have access to high-quality books and tools in their home environment.
- Launching now thru April 5th, a one-time emergency fund of their school partners, providing support to those families who have immediate and real basic needs. They will purchase gift cards and distribute to the families they serve. They believe these efforts will further help support the community during this unprecedented time.
- To donate: https://www.alwaysdream.org/give/
SENIOR RESOURCES
Area Agency on Aging - Contra Costa County
- Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) are local aging programs that provide information and services on a range of assistance for older adults and those who care for them. By contacting your local agency you get access to critical information including:
- Available services in your area
- Mobility assistance programs, meal plans & housing
- Assistance in gaining access to services
- Individual counseling, support groups and caregiver training
- Respite care
- Supplemental services, on a limited basis
- The AAA and all services of the Aging and Adult Services Bureau remain open and operational as an “essential workforce”. They are here to provide resources and access to the services and supports needed to weather this crisis.
- For more information, visit their website https://ehsd.org/elderly-disabled/area-agency-on-aging/
Meals on Wheels of Solano County
- Their Mission is to support senior independence, health and well-being by regularly providing nutritious meals and human connection.
- Meals on Wheels of Solano County continues to deliver meals 3 days a week.
- To donate: https://www.mealsonwheelssolano.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=2
- To sign up for meals: call 707-425-0638