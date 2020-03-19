Resources to Maintain Healthy Lifestyle Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak + Recommendations for Cardiovascular Disease Patients

With the evolving impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) in communities across the country, many Americans are facing new challenges keeping them from getting to the office, school, grocery store or gym. The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, has resources to help maintain a healthy lifestyle while at home.

Here are some ideas to use at home for whole-body health:

Create an at home circuit workout. Select three or four exercises you can do at home like jumping jacks, lunges or jogging in place. Do each exercise in short bursts and repeat the circuit two to three times. Use shelf stable ingredients to cook heart-healthy meals. Canned, frozen and dried fruits and vegetables, frozen meat and dried grains are great shelf-stable options to have on hand for recipes. Try this Vegetarian 3-Bean Chili or Slow Cooker Barbeque Chicken to start. Fight stress. An unexpected change in circumstance is stressful. Use the additional time at home as an opportunity to take action against stress. Take a few minutes each day to meditate, improve your sleep hygiene for more restful sleep and call friends and family to stay socially connected.

COVID-19 risk to heart disease and stroke patients

The American Heart Association is advising caution and preparation for people who have heart disease because they are among those facing a higher risk of complications from the coronavirus COVID-19. People who have survived a stroke may also face a higher risk of complications. The American Heart Association is advising caution and preparation for people who have heart disease or who have survived a stroke, because they are among those facing a higher risk of complications from the coronavirus.



Patients taking ACE-i and ARBs who contract COVID-19 should continue treatment, unless otherwise advised by their physician

To dispel misinformation circulating about the use of ACE-i and ARB medications among patients with COVID-19, the American Heart Association, the Heart Failure Society of America, and the American College of Cardiology jointly published a new statement, recommending that patients taking ACE-i and ARBs who contract COVID-19 should continue treatment, unless otherwise advised by their physician.



Lastly, the AHA wants everyone to remember the basics in everyday activities: wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue away, stay home from work if you are sick, avoid touching surfaces in public, try not to touch your face, and avoid people who seem visibly sick.



For more resources for healthy living at home, visit heart.org/en/healthy-living.

