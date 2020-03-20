SAFEWAY

Safeway and the Safeway Foundation Pledge $3 Million and Launch Major Fundraiser to Fight Hunger During COVID-19 Crisis

Funds will be used to provide meals to school children, seniors, and others financially impacted or isolated individuals during this time.

Safeway and Safeway Foundation have announced a pledge of $3 million across the company and the launch of a major fundraiser to help feed families in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

How to donate to the HELP FEED FAMILIES DURING THIS CRISIS campaign:

Hunger relief programs are stretched to capacity due to necessary measures schools, businesses, and governments have taken to curb the spread of COVID-19. As an extension of Safeway’s Nourishing Neighbors program – a program to support hunger relief organizations, with a particular focus on breakfast programs for kids – the HELP FEED FAMILIES DURING THIS CRISIS fund will help neighbors in need.

Donations to the HELP FEED FAMILIES DURING THIS CRISIS fundraiser will stay local, so donors can help fight hunger in their communities in the following ways:

  • Keep food banks stocked so they can respond to increased demand
  • Support emergency meal distribution programs at schools
  • Support senior centers and other programs that provide meals and food to seniors
  • Help families access federal food programs

Shoppers can make donations at checkout at any Safeway, Andronico’s, Vons, and Pak ‘N Save retail stores. Contributions can also be made online at SafewayFoundation.org.

