Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Sqare

The Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square presented by Kaiser Permanente will open on November 1st for the holiday season! San Francisco's favorite outdoor rink offers daily ice skating through January 15th in the heart of Union Square. Visit unionsquareicerink.com for more information on session times, special events, and to buy tickets.

WHEN: November 1st through January 15th

WHERE: Union Square Ice Rink (333 Post St, San Francisco, CA)