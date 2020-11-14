holiday food program

Samaritan House Holiday Program Feeds Thousands At Drive-Through Food Distributions

Holiday Food Distribution Calendar

“Due to the COVID pandemic, demand for our services has gone through the roof. We are supplying 200% of our usual meal output and these figures continue to climb. In February, we distributed nearly 4,500 bags of groceries; in April, that number surged to over 13,000. As other community organizations have had to scale back food services operations, we have stepped up to provide the hot meals that the working poor of our community rely on. ” -Samaritan House CEO Bart Charlow

If you or someone you know is in need of food, medical services, or shelter, please contact the client service department at (650) 347-3648 to schedule an appointment.

Holiday Food Distribution for registered clientsTuesday, Nov. 17 from 9:00 - 11:00 AMDrive-through pantry at 4031 Pacific Blvd, San Mateo
Thanksgiving Community Meal, OPEN TO THE PUBLICThursday, Nov. 26 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PMMLK Center
725 Monte Diablo Ave, San Mateo, CA 94401
Drive Through Gift Card Distribution for
Registered Clients		Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9:00 AM - 12:00 PMSan Mateo Event Center
1346 Saratoga Dr, San Mateo, CA 94403

holiday food program
