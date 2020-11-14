Samaritan House Holiday Program Feeds Thousands At Drive-Through Food Distributions

“Due to the COVID pandemic, demand for our services has gone through the roof. We are supplying 200% of our usual meal output and these figures continue to climb. In February, we distributed nearly 4,500 bags of groceries; in April, that number surged to over 13,000. As other community organizations have had to scale back food services operations, we have stepped up to provide the hot meals that the working poor of our community rely on. ” -Samaritan House CEO Bart Charlow

If you or someone you know is in need of food, medical services, or shelter, please contact the client service department at (650) 347-3648 to schedule an appointment.