San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus presents “Penned in Pink”

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig and Executive Director Chris Verdugo announced Penned in Pink—a concert featuring music by queer composers, youth, and allies throughout the decades—performing at Davies Symphony Hall on Thursday, March 26 at 8PM SFGMC will be joined by special guest Alex Newell, best-known for his powerful performance as the male-to-female transgender character ‘Unique Adams’ on Fox’s “Glee.” The Chorus will also present the world premiere of “@QueerZ,” a 12-movement musical representing the voice of youth today from the award-winning 24-year-old queer composer Julian Hornik. Tickets range in price from $25–$125 and are on-sale now.

The program will feature SFGMC’s interpretations of Elton John’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke,” Sia’s “Chandelier,” P!nk’s “Get the Party Started,” Todrick Hall’s “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels,” and more. Bookending the program are works by two of the all-time great gay composers: Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. The Palo Alto High School Festival Choir will join SFGMC on stage for select pieces, and Penned in Pink will also be performed at Palo Alto High School on March 28, 2020.

For tickets, click here or call 415-392- 4400.

WHEN: Thursday, March 26, 8PM

WHERE: Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco