San Francisco's Pizza, Bagel & Beer Festival Returns August 16

Get ready to celebrate all things delicious as the Pizza, Bagel & Beer Festival returns to North Beach, San Francisco on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Hosted by Tony Gemignani in partnership with the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club Foundation, the third annual event will showcase over 65 top pizzerias, bagelries, and breweries from across the country.

The festival runs from 12 PM to 4 PM on Stockton & Filbert Streets and includes food tastings, live entertainment, and family-friendly fun. Ticket options range from $30 for kids to VIP access at $275.

When: Saturday, August 16th from 12PM to 4PM

Where: North Beach, San Francisco, CA

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE.