San Jose Barracuda Hispanic Heritage Night

San Jose Barracuda Hispanic Heritage Nights

October 28th, January 12th, and March 2nd

The San Jose Barracuda will be celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Heritage on three occasions during their 2023-24 season as part of a new promotional night, Tigres Del Mar. On these Hispanic Heritage Nights, the team will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game on March 2nd.

The first night of the three will feature a pregame block party presented by La Patrona Cocina Mexicana from 3 to 5:30 PM in the East Lot of Tech CU Arena. The event will include live music, food and beverages, lowriders, face painters, luchador wrestlers, and much more.

WHEN: October 28th, January 12th, and March 2nd

WHERE: Tech CU Arena (1500 S 10th St, San Jose, CA 95112)

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For more information, please click here.

This article tagged under:

San Jose Barracuda Hispanic Heritage Night
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us