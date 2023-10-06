San Jose Barracuda Hispanic Heritage Nights

The San Jose Barracuda will be celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Heritage on three occasions during their 2023-24 season as part of a new promotional night, Tigres Del Mar. On these Hispanic Heritage Nights, the team will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game on March 2nd.

The first night of the three will feature a pregame block party presented by La Patrona Cocina Mexicana from 3 to 5:30 PM in the East Lot of Tech CU Arena. The event will include live music, food and beverages, lowriders, face painters, luchador wrestlers, and much more.

WHEN: October 28th, January 12th, and March 2nd

WHERE: Tech CU Arena (1500 S 10th St, San Jose, CA 95112)

