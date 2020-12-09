LAPTOP DONATION DRIVE

San Jose Public Library Holiday Laptop Donation Drive

Laptop Donation Drive with HP December 1, 2020 - January 9, 2021

In partnership with HP Inc., San José Public Library, and the Library Foundation are hosting a donation drive to refresh and repurpose used Windows laptops. Your donation will provide more students, families, and other Library program participants with access to the technology they need to thrive.

As we approach the holiday season, if you're thinking of upgrading your devices, please consider paying it forward by dropping off your used device between December 1, 2020 and January 9, 2021. You will receive an acknowledgement receipt for your gift-in-kind tax-deductible donation.

Donations can be made at any of SJPL's Express Pickup locations Monday – Saturday from 1:00 – 6:00 PM. Please do not drop off donations at the Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library.

Community

nourishing neighbors Nov 11

NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48 and Safeway Kick-Off Annual Nourishing Neighbors Food Drive

giving tuesday Nov 16

Bring Joy on Giving Tuesday with Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area

NOTE: Windows-equipped laptops or tablets are preferred. We cannot repurpose Apple devices. Don't forget to include any power cords and other device accessories!

This article tagged under:

LAPTOP DONATION DRIVEHPsan jose public library
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us