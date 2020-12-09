San Jose Public Library Holiday Laptop Donation Drive

In partnership with HP Inc., San José Public Library, and the Library Foundation are hosting a donation drive to refresh and repurpose used Windows laptops. Your donation will provide more students, families, and other Library program participants with access to the technology they need to thrive.

As we approach the holiday season, if you're thinking of upgrading your devices, please consider paying it forward by dropping off your used device between December 1, 2020 and January 9, 2021. You will receive an acknowledgement receipt for your gift-in-kind tax-deductible donation.

Donations can be made at any of SJPL's Express Pickup locations Monday – Saturday from 1:00 – 6:00 PM. Please do not drop off donations at the Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library.

NOTE: Windows-equipped laptops or tablets are preferred. We cannot repurpose Apple devices. Don't forget to include any power cords and other device accessories!