As part of the SJ Access initiative, you can now check out a Wi-Fi hotspot device with your San Jose Public Library membership. This service is free and available to adults (18+).

Hotspot devices are subject to availability and can be requested by calling one of the hotspot pickup locations. For a list of participating locations, please click here.

Devices must be picked up and returned during Express Pickup hours: Monday - Saturday, 1:00 - 6:00 PM.