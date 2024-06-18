Community

San Jose's Music in the Park

Saturday, June 22 - Sunday, September 22

Music in the Park is gearing up for an expansive 2024 season with 5 great shows planned for this summer, extending into early fall. A season of great music, an elevated attendee experience and more to come.

The outdoor concerts will be at the Plaza de César Chávez in downtown San Jose.

2024 lineup:

Saturday, June 22, 4 - 10PM — El Tri de Mexico

Friday, July 26, 5-10PM — Los Van Van

Sunday, July 28, 4 -10PM — The Beach Boys

Friday, August 16, 5 -10PM — Steel Pulse

Sunday, September 22, 4 - 10PM — J Boog

For more information and to purchase tickets visit: mitpsj.com

