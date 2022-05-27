San Jose's Music in the Park

Outdoor concerts return to downtown San José this year, as

the legendary Music in the Park kicks off the first of three concerts June 17, 2022, with additional shows on July 15 and August 19.

The Legendary Wailers, Third World, The Skatalites

Jun 17, 2022 from 5pm-10pm

First Tech Federal Credit Union Music in the Park present three icons of reggae and ska from Jamaica. They’ll perform on this amazing triple bill at Plaza de Cesar Chavez in Downtown San Jose. The Legendary Wailers features Bob Marley and the Wailers guitarist Junior Marvin, who toured and recorded with Marley at the height of his popularity. Third World is one of the reggae movement’s most commercially successful bands. And The Skatalites are pioneers who introduced ska to audiences worldwide. First Tech Federal Credit Union Music in the Park is now in its 31st season. Bay Area favorite DJ Nappy will keep the beat moving for what’s sure to be a great outdoor party.

Plaza de Cesar Chavez

1 Paseo de San Antonio

San Jose, CA 95113

A Flock of Seagulls | ABC

July 15, 2022 from 5pm-10pm

First Tech Federal Credit Union Music in the Park presents two icons of the ’80s modern rock movement. Take a dive into deep early ’80s synth pop as two of the era’s signature bands share the bill.



While Flock of Seagulls no longer qualifies as a hair band, their music has stood the test of time and their timeless classics “I Ran (So Far Away)’ and “Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You)” helped define an era. If you never got a chance to see them back in the day, here’s your chance, and the band is strong as ever.



This extraordinary Music in the Park double date (think of it as two headliners for the price of one) also includes Martin Fry’s ABC, the English pop band that broke out in 1982 with ”The Lexicon of Love“ and a distinctive David Bowie/Roxy Music-influenced sound that we celebrate 40 years later on this rare U.S. tour. Critics call the album “a benchmark of 80s pop, and a formidable collection of melodramatic love songs.” In other words, a romantic crooner in classic elegant style will hit the stage, so feel free to bring a date—or not.

