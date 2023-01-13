Join NBC Bay Area's Mike Inouye at the Santana Row Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 28th from 11AM-1PM in Santana Row Park. The family-friendly event will feature games, giveaways, and live performances including lion dances.

Red envelopes will be distributed inside the Santana Row Concierge filled with shop and restaurant gifts and offers. Available while supplies last.

Plus, enter to win the Lunar New Year Photo Pop-Up Contest: Celebrate the Year of The Rabbit and enter for a chance to win a $250 Santana Row Gift Card! Strike a pose at the “Rabbit on The Row” Pop-Up near the Oak Tree by Blue Bottle Coffee for your chance to win. The “Rabbit on The Row” Pop-Up will be available on Saturday, January 28th only. One lucky winner will be selected and notified via Instagram. To be eligible to win you must:

Follow Santana Row on Instagram

Tag @SantanaRow in your post

Use in your caption #RabbitOnTheRow

Share your post no later than January 29th, 2023 to be eligible for the contest.

In-store offers:

LB Steak: To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit and the good fortune it will bring, we’re offering a special Wagyu Fried Rice on January 28th. Plus, receive a red envelope with your meal, containing a special offer to redeem upon your next visit. Offers include a complimentary dessert, appetizer, or even a Tomahawk steak!

Sugarfina: Visit Sugarfina for a Lunar New Year Pop-up from 11AM- 1PM. Enjoy sampling of their brand new LNY candies: Green Tea Almonds and Lucky Mandarins!

Marine Layer: Receive 20% off retired styles.

Vince: Spend $250 or more get 20% off.

Amour Verte: Receive 10% off discount + free reusable tote for anyone who visits the store.

BoConcept: 15% OFF on one furniture order + 25% OFF on in-store accessories. *Accessories must be in stock, and offers cannot be combined with other discounts.

