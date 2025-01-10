Santana Row Lunar New Year Celebration

Join Santana Row for a Lunar New Year Celebration as they welcome the Year of the Wood Snake! Enjoy the exciting drum beats, lion dances, surprise red envelopes, cultural performances, and more. In addition, dining and retail specials will be offered at many of Santana Row's restaurants and stores.

When: Saturday, February 1st from 11AM to 1PM

Where: Santana Row (in the park)

For more information, please visit HERE.