School districts in San Jose, SF face layoffs, campus closures

School leaders in San Jose and San Francisco face difficult decisions on Tuesday, including possible teacher layoffs and campus closures, as they try to close large budget deficits.

The San Francisco Unified School District board Tuesday night is expected to vote to finalize and authorize preliminary layoff notices for 559 employees, or about 6% of the district's workforce.

Of those being considered for layoffs, 395 are teachers. The remainder are office workers, custodians and bus drivers. The board also will consider preliminary layoff notices in the coming months for another 129 employees who work in the central office.

The school district says it needs to make the cuts to help close a $113 million deficit for next year.

The board is first deciding on the number of layoffs, not yet who those employees will be. The first round of pink slips will be sent out by March 15, the district says. The teachers union is pleased to see that the administration will share in this sacrifice.

"I think what's important about this budget is that for the first time we're seeing significant cuts to the central office, permanent ones," said Frank Lara, executive vice president of United Educators of San Francisco. "We can't just keep cutting from school sites when we have our overbloated central office, and that's been made aware through many reports. So, I think it's a step in the right direction, reducing the central office to that degree, but the instability is not what we want."

In San Jose, the Franklin-McKinley School District board will meet Tuesday night to discuss and deliberate on whether or not to close at least five schools, because of falling enrollment, and up to 50 teachers could also lose their jobs.

The district says enrollment has plummeted the past 14 years, which has led to a budget deficit of almost $23 million. Reaction has been sharp, especially for parents at Jason Dahl Elementary School, which was at risk of closure.