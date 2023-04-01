Senior Smiles and Wellness Health Fair

Calling all Bay Area Seniors! The University of the Pacific invites seniors age 55 or older to a free community health event. Health and wellness services will be provided by students and faculty volunteers from University of the Pacific’s dentistry, audiology, nutrition, physical therapy, and social work programs on a first come, first serve basis.

Free services offered include:

Blood glucose testing

Blood pressure testing

Balance, flexibility and core strength

COVID-19 vaccines

Dental health screenings

Diabetes screenings

Fall prevention

Hearing exams

Oral cancer and denture screenings

Nutrition counseling

Medical and dental care community resources

Complimentary refreshments and more!

When: Saturday, May 6th from 10:00AM to 1:00PM

Where: University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry (155 Fifth Street, San Francisco)

For more information, please click here.