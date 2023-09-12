SF Filipino American Chamber of Commerce 50th Anniversary Gala

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the San Francisco Filipino American Chamber of Commerce at this Anniversary Gala. The evening will encapsulate the essence of San Francisco's rich heritage, honoring the pioneers who paved the way for economic growth and prosperity.

This event is a fundraiser for Sentro Filipino, a Filipino Cultural center, located in the heart of San Francisco's Filipino cultural district.

WHEN: Saturday, October 7th from 4:30 to 10 PM

WHERE: San Francisco Design Center Galleria (101 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA)

For more information and to purchase tickets, please click here.