The Junior League of San Jose's Silicon Valley Trivia Challenge is back April 30th at 4pm! Join emcee NBC Bay Area's Chris Chmura for a wicked fun-filled [virtual] trivia tournament, auction, music, & more! Including a $1,000 Grand Prize!

What’s the 4-1-1?

There will be three rounds of trivia with questions based on rad 1990’s movies. Booyah - We’re gonna tell you the movies!

Disney: Aladdin - Beauty and the Beast - The Lion King

Blockbuster/Action: Independence Day - Jurassic Park - Titanic

Romantic Comedies (Rom-Coms): Jerry Maguire - Pretty Woman - You’ve Got Mail

Whatcha waiting for? Register your team on Eventbrite or visit jlsj.org/triviachallenge.



Team registration is $100 for up to 6 players. Play with members of your household or form a virtual team. Don’t forget, there’s a $1,000 grand prize! Or you can take a chill pill and just watch along if you would like. No ticket needed to join in the fun.

Questions?

Please email svtc@jlsj.org