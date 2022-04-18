silicon valley trivia challenge

Silicon Valley Trivia Challenge

April 30, 2022 at 4pm

The Junior League of San Jose's Silicon Valley Trivia Challenge is back April 30th at 4pm! Join emcee NBC Bay Area's Chris Chmura for a wicked fun-filled [virtual] trivia tournament, auction, music, & more! Including a $1,000 Grand Prize! 

What’s the 4-1-1?

There will be three rounds of trivia with questions based on rad 1990’s movies. Booyah - We’re gonna tell you the movies!

Disney: Aladdin - Beauty and the Beast - The Lion King
Blockbuster/Action: Independence Day - Jurassic Park - Titanic

Romantic Comedies (Rom-Coms): Jerry Maguire - Pretty Woman - You’ve Got Mail

Whatcha waiting for? Register your team on Eventbrite or visit jlsj.org/triviachallenge.

Team registration is $100 for up to 6 players. Play with members of your household or form a virtual team. Don’t forget, there’s a $1,000 grand prize! Or you can take a chill pill and just watch along if you would like. No ticket needed to join in the fun.

Questions?

 Please email svtc@jlsj.org

