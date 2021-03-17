junior league of san jose

Silicon Valley Trivia Challenge

Presented by Junior League of San Jose

Join NBC Bay Area's Chris Chmura for Junior League of San Jose's Silicon Valley Trivia Challenge on Saturday, March 20 at 4 p.m.

The virtual event will feature a trivia tournament, auctions, raffles, music and more.

4:00pm Pre-Party with DJ Duo SoulMat3s
5:00pm Trivia Contest + Virtual Program
6:00pm After Party with SoulMat3s

The Trivia Contest will include three rounds of play with a $1,000 grand prize. The question categories will be current events, history, pop culture, geography, sports, arts & entertainment. You can play with members of your household or form a virtual team.

To sign up and see Trivia Challenge FAQ's, please click here.

For instructions on how to bid on auction items, please click here.

Additional questions? Please email svtc@jlsj.org

This article tagged under:

junior league of san josevirtual eventsilicon valley trivia challengetrivia
