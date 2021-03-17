Join NBC Bay Area's Chris Chmura for Junior League of San Jose's Silicon Valley Trivia Challenge on Saturday, March 20 at 4 p.m.

The virtual event will feature a trivia tournament, auctions, raffles, music and more.

4:00pm Pre-Party with DJ Duo SoulMat3s

5:00pm Trivia Contest + Virtual Program

6:00pm After Party with SoulMat3s

The Trivia Contest will include three rounds of play with a $1,000 grand prize. The question categories will be current events, history, pop culture, geography, sports, arts & entertainment. You can play with members of your household or form a virtual team.

To sign up and see Trivia Challenge FAQ's, please click here.

For instructions on how to bid on auction items, please click here.

Additional questions? Please email svtc@jlsj.org