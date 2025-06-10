Smooth Jazz Returns to San Ramon for Summer Nights at City Center

City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon is bringing smooth jazz back to the Bay Area with a free concert series running throughout July. Held in the center’s outdoor plaza, the City Center Smooth Jazz Series invites guests to enjoy live evening performances from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

This year’s lineup features Grammy-nominated guitarist Jonathan Butler on July 12, followed by a collaborative performance from Brian Simpson and Jackiem Joyner on July 18. The series wraps on July 26 with renowned trumpeter Rick Braun.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

All shows are open to the public. For those looking to secure reserved seating in front of the stage, a prix fixe dining experience is available before showtime.

More details can be found at citycenterbishopranch.com/events.