Meet with over 30 public safety recruiters at the South Bay Regional Public Safety Career Fair on April 23rd beginning at 11 am. The career fair will include background presentations, K-9 demonstrations, motors on-site, swat vehicles on-site, drone demonstrations and more.

This event is free and open to the public.

Location: South Bay Public Safety Academy - Coyote Valley Campus

560 Bailey Ave. San Jose CA, 95141

To learn more visit: https://theacademy.ca.gov/