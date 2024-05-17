South City Pride

Celebrate South San Francisco's first city-wide Pride event on June 1st! The event will take place on Grand Ave. between Maple Ave. and Spruce Ave. Celebrate with music from the San Francisco's Gay Men's Chorus, exciting drag shows, and performances by local high school dance and jazz bands. Enjoy a roller-skating rink and explore a variety of food, craft, and nonprofit vendors.

WHEN: Saturday, June 1st from 10 AM to 4 PM

WHERE: Grand Ave. (between Maple Ave. and Spruce Ave.) South San Francisco, CA

For more information, please click here.