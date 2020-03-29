stayhomeandfoster

Stay Home and Foster

Platform easily connects potential foster parents with animal shelters across the U.S.

NBC Owned Stations and Telemundo's Clear the Shelters are teaming up with GreaterGood.org for #StayHomeAndFoster - a national campaign created by GreaterGood.org to provide a solution to the countless homeless pets at risk of being euthanized due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For individuals who are able to welcome a shelter animal into their home while they are social distancing, there has never been a better time to foster and StayHomeAndFoster.org makes it simple by connecting potential pet foster parents with animal shelters across the U.S. that are able to provide a “social distancing compliant” pet pick-up. In some cases, pet drop off or drive through options are available.

StayHomeAndFoster.org provides those interested in fostering a pet with a universal national form where they can easily register and be connected with one of the thousands of animal shelters across the country.

For more information, please click here.

