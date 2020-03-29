Stay Home and Foster

NBC Owned Stations and Telemundo's Clear the Shelters are teaming up with GreaterGood.org for #StayHomeAndFoster - a national campaign created by GreaterGood.org to provide a solution to the countless homeless pets at risk of being euthanized due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For individuals who are able to welcome a shelter animal into their home while they are social distancing, there has never been a better time to foster and StayHomeAndFoster.org makes it simple by connecting potential pet foster parents with animal shelters across the U.S. that are able to provide a “social distancing compliant” pet pick-up. In some cases, pet drop off or drive through options are available.

StayHomeAndFoster.org provides those interested in fostering a pet with a universal national form where they can easily register and be connected with one of the thousands of animal shelters across the country.

For more information, please click here.