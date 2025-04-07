Step into Petaluma's Wonderland: Butter & Eggs Days 2025

Petaluma’s historic downtown will come alive on Saturday, April 19, for the 42nd annual Butter & Egg Days Parade and Festival, a beloved springtime tradition that blends family fun with community pride

This year’s theme, “Petaluma’s Wonderland – Where Imagination Blooms,” invites guests to experience a world of wonder, creativity and local heritage. The event features a vibrant downtown parade beginning at noon, preceded by the Clover Kids’ Parade at 11:30 a.m. Colorful floats, costumed participants, and performances inspired by the imaginative theme will wind through the streets, bringing joy to spectators of all ages.

The celebration continues throughout the day with a lively street festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. covering four city blocks. Attendees can enjoy food and craft vendors, live music, family-friendly activities, and two dedicated kids’ zones.

The event is presented by the Petaluma Downtown Association and aims to showcase the spirit of Petaluma while welcoming visitors from across the Bay Area to celebrate spring in a truly whimsical way.

When: Saturday, April 19th from 10AM-5PM

Where: Historic Downtown Petaluma

For more information, please visit LINK.