Summer Fun and Community Giveback at the Alameda County Fair

By Claire Southgate

June 13 to July 6, 2025

The Alameda County Fair returns to Pleasanton from June 13 to July 6, 2025, offering classic summer fun with carnival rides, funnel cakes, tasting fests, concerts, racing pigs, and more.

This year, the Fair is also spotlighting local causes. On Wednesday, June 18, visitors can support the Alameda County Community Food Bank by donating four non-perishable food items in exchange for a free same-day admission ticket and $1 rides until 5 p.m. On Wednesday, June 25, a pet food drive benefiting Valley Humane Society will offer the same deal for unopened bags of cat or dog food.

Special promotions throughout the season include $1 Ride Wednesdays, $3 Fair Food Bite Thursdays, and admission deals on Throwback Thursdays and Wednesday, July 2. All promotions end at 5 p.m. on the day of.

For full event details and donation guidelines, visit HERE.

Alameda CountyPleasantonCommunityFestivalsFamily
