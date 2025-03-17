Supporting Our Athletes: Donate Soccer Equipment & Make a Difference

Every Child Deserves the Joy of Play

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48, in partnership with Play In The Afterlife and Oakland Roots, are launching the Supporting Our Athletes campaign to collect new and gently used soccer equipment for underserved youth in the Bay Area.

From soccer balls to cleats, shin guards to jerseys—your donation can help ensure every child has the opportunity to play, dream, and grow.

How to Donate

First Collection Event: March 22, 7:00 PM | Oakland Coliseum (Oakland, CA)

Donation Station Location: Main entrance gate at the Oakland Coliseum

Donate All Season Long

You can donate all season long at Oakland Roots home games, from March 22 through Oakland 25. Whether you're attending a game or passing by, your donation can make a difference!

What We’re Collecting

Soccer balls (new or gently used)

Cleats

Shin guards

Jerseys & training gear

Other soccer equipment

Why It Matters

Access to sports shouldn’t be a privilege. By donating, you’re helping remove barriers and ensuring that young athletes have the equipment they need to succeed—on and off the field.

Join the Movement

Don’t miss this opportunity to support the next generation of athletes. Donate at an upcoming Oakland Roots home game and be part of something bigger.

Upcoming Collection Dates:

⚽ March 22 – vs. San Antonio FC at 7:00 PM

⚽ March 29 – vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

⚽ April 5 – vs. Rhode Island FC

More dates will be announced soon!

Thank you for helping us support our athletes!