Support Students Learning at Home! Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 in Supporting Our Schools

All too often, many students don’t have the school supplies — pens, paper, notebooks and more — that they need to succeed in school. This year the need is even greater as families struggle to navigate the financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether education happens in the home or in a classroom, one thing is certain: if students don't have the supplies to do the work they won't be able learn. For thousands of children from underserved families, school supplies are scarce necessities. You can make a difference for so many in need. Donate to provide backpacks and school supplies and make an impact in Bay Area kids' education today.

>> DONATE: Build a backpack online through our Virtual Giving Tree

This July, join us as we return for our fourth annual Supporting Our Schools! Build a VIRTUAL backpack or make a donation through our Virtual Giving Tree.

Supporting Our Schools is a nationwide school supply drive spearheaded by NBC and Telemundo owned stations located all across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico. NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are working with Family Giving Tree to help collect supplies and funds that will help students and teachers in need.

This year, approximately 25 qualifying schools throughout the Bay Area are slated to receive backpacks through the program. For many of their students, these fully stocked backpacks will be the only resource available to start a new school year, possibly distance-learning at home, with the tools and confidence they need to succeed.

NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48 and Family Giving Tree has set a target to deliver 3,735 backpacks to 25 Bay Area schools for students eligible for the free and reduced-priced school meal program.

We’ll be telling stories through the end of July from the Bay Area and beyond to raise awareness about what can be done to help students and teachers thrive.

HOW TO DONATE:

You can build a backpack online by visiting our Virtual Giving Tree here.

Click here to learn more about Family Giving Tree.

Your donation of a virtual backpack will go to students eligible for the free and reduced-priced lunch program from the following school districts: