Why Donated Supplies Are More Important than Ever This School Year

All this week, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are partnering with the nonprofit Family Giving Tree to support the annual back-to-school supply drive. This year, Family Giving Tree has set a goal of gathering 23,500 backpacks full of new school supplies to help Bay Area kids in need.

When we checked with Family Giving Tree this week, they said they have nearly reached that goal, with 22,000 backpacks donated so far. The backpacks will be delivered to schools around the Bay Area.

Family Giving Tree notes that while 23,500 is a lot of backpacks, it is nowhere near the full need in the Bay Area. Kristyn Meyers with Family Giving Tree explained there are likely hundreds of thousands of kids in the region whose families might not be able to get them the tools they need to get back to the classroom.

Meyers added that while returning to in-person learning may feel like a return to "normal" for many kids, students will still see differences compared to the classroom environment prior to the pandemic. She said that each student really needs to have their own school supplies this year.

“They’re not able to do group work like they used to," Meyers said. "They can’t just depend on sharing pencils and pens like they have in the past, because of COVID restrictions. So, it’s even more difficult to come back.”

You can help ease that burden on kids and families by donating a backpack this week during our Supporting Our Schools Initiative.

