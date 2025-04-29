The 12th annual Lam Research Heart & Soles Run returns to Santa Clara University on Saturday, May 10, 2025. This community event offers 5K and 10K races, a Kids Run, and a virtual race option, with proceeds supporting youth health and wellness programs across Silicon Valley.

Participants can also compete in the Corporate Challenge, encouraging local companies to come together for a good cause. Registration and volunteer opportunities are open now.

When: Saturday, May 10th from 8AM to 11AM

Where: Santa Clara University | 500 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95050

For more information and to sign up, visit HERE.