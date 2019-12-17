Pleasanton

The 32nd Annual Manufacturers RV Show

January 11, 2020-January 20, 2020

Come to the 32nd Annual Manufacturers RV Show, the largest indoor RV show on the West Coast with hundreds of new and used RV’s on display, from over a dozen RV dealers! Don’t miss your chance to speak directly with many different dealers and representatives in one convenient location.

The show runs weekdays from 11AM-7PM, Saturdays 10AM-7PM, and Sundays & MLK Jr. Day from 10AM-6PM. 

For more information, click here.

WHEN: January 11-January 20, 2020

WHERE: Alameda County Fairgrounds - 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton

