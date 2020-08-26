East Bay SPCA Supports California Wildfire Relief Efforts

Last week the East Bay SPCA transported five dogs and five cats from Solano County and 10 cats and four dogs from the SPCA for Monterey County that were already available for adoption to make room for displaced owned animals. Every animal transferred to the East Bay SPCA receives medical and behavior assessments and care, socialization, nutrition, exercise and spay/neuter surgery if needed.

As thousands of people continue to be evacuated from their homes, the East Bay SPCA knows pet safety and care is a concern. The East Bay SPCA is providing free temporary boarding for cats and dogs of evacuees that have relocated to the East Bay. Space is limited.

For more information and to request boarding, please contact shelterleadership@eastbayspca.org or call (510) 569-0702.

The East Bay SPCA announced a new partnership with the Alameda County Red Cross to support people and pets who have been displaced due to emergencies. In their first deployment with the Alameda County Red Cross, the East Bay SPCA responded within hours to provide assistance and pet supplies at the Temporary Evacuation Point in Livermore for potential evacuees of the SCU Lightning Complex Fire.

As these fires have shown, disaster can strike at any time. The best way to ensure safety from fires, earthquakes and other natural disasters is to have a disaster plan in place for your family, pets included. Making a pet disaster kit with a carrier that’s ready to go that always includes up-to-date identification for your pet is the best prevention in case of emergency.

For more information, visit eastbayspca.org/disaster-preparation.

The East Bay SPCA thankfully accepts in-kind donations to support the pets evacuated through its Amazon Wishlist. During COVID-19, they are unable to accept drop-off donations. Monetary donations also are greatly appreciated and accepted at eastbayspca.org. For those interested in fostering, they most urgently need foster volunteers to care for large dogs and nursing kittens. Learn more about signing up to foster at eastbayspca.org/foster.