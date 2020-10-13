gift of a wish

The Gift of a Wish: A Virtual Event and Auction

Thursday, October 22 at 7 p.m.

Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area will host a first-of-its-kind virtual program filled with inspiring stories, interactive elements, special guest appearances and more. You and your friends will gain access to a unique online auction that features curated experiences and covetable packages all designed with quarantine in mind. By gifting these special treats to yourself or a loved one, you will be helping Make-A-Wish raise crucial funds for our greater Bay Area wish kids.

Registration is free! To register, please click here.

To bring some extra joy to your evening, Make-A-Wish is offering your choice of three Party in a Box options. These specially crafted boxes will include your choice of sparkling brut, red, or white wine from Bricoleur Vineyards, a box of delectable chocolates from Feve Artisan Chocolatier, two Make-A-Wish wine tumblers, and assorted party favors. Your box will be delivered to your home in advance of the event. Participants who purchase a Party in a Box will also be given early access to the online auction and an exclusive virtual reception prior to the event.

