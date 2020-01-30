The Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes celebrates inspiring, public-spirited young people from diverse backgrounds all across North America. Established in 2001 by author T.A. Barron, the Barron Prize annually honors 25 outstanding young leaders ages 8 to 18 who have made a significant positive impact on people, their communities, and the environment.

Since its inception, the Barron Prize has awarded more than half a million dollars to hundreds of young leaders and has won the support of the National Geographic Education Foundation, Girl Scouts of the USA, and National Youth Leadership Council, among other organizations.

The Barron Prize welcomes applications from public-spirited young people who are, on the April 15 deadline:

- between the ages of 8 and 18 (not yet age 19)

- permanent residents of and currently residing in the U.S.A. or Canada

- currently working on an inspiring service project or have done so within the past 12 months

- working as an individual to lead their service work.

The Barron Prize does not accept applications from large groups of young people.

The Barron Prize does not discriminate against its applicants based on race, color, ethnicity, national origin, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.

For more information, click here.

To apply, click here.