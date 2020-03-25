The Health Trust Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious meals five days a week, sometimes with the option of a once-a-week frozen meal, to seniors and adults with disabilities. In addition to the meals, our drivers also provide daily wellness checks, making sure that our clients are safe, alert and cared for.

To apply for Meals on Wheels, you must be a resident of Santa Clara County who is homebound and has difficulty getting your own meals. In other words, you have a need for home-delivered meals due to a medical condition or isolation. You or a family member or a professional caregiver may apply by calling the Meals on Wheels office at 408.961.9870 or toll-free at 800.505.3367.

Although there is no charge for this service for qualified applicants, we do request that those who can afford it contribute to the cost of the meals, which is $10 per day. Grants and other funding is available for low-income seniors.

If the route you live on is full, you may be placed on a waiting list until space is available.

For more information, click here.

