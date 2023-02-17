The Oaklandside Culture Makers

Oaklandside Culture Makers is launching their quarterly series again on March 23, 2023. They invite the community to an exciting discussion of how we talk and write about arts and culture in Oakland. The event will focus on the role of journalism and storytelling in fostering a thriving arts and culture scene. Liam O’Donoghue, host and producer of East Bay Yesterday podcast, Momo Chang, Co-Director of Oakland Voices, and Pendarvis Harshaw, award winning journalist, will explore the topic with Oaklandside’s host, Azucena Rasilla.

WHEN: Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 6:30PM to 8:00PM

WHERE: New Parkway Theater (474 24th Street, Oakland)

Register to attend the event HERE.

For more information, click here.