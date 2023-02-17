Oakland

The Oaklandside Culture Makers

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30PM

By Amelia Lee

Oaklandside Culture Makers is launching their quarterly series again on March 23, 2023. They invite the community to an exciting discussion of how we talk and write about arts and culture in Oakland. The event will focus on the role of journalism and storytelling in fostering a thriving arts and culture scene. Liam O’Donoghue, host and producer of East Bay Yesterday podcast, Momo Chang, Co-Director of Oakland Voices, and Pendarvis Harshaw, award winning journalist, will explore the topic with Oaklandside’s host, Azucena Rasilla.

WHEN: Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 6:30PM to 8:00PM
WHERE: New Parkway Theater (474 24th Street, Oakland)
Register to attend the event HERE.

For more information, click here.

Oakland Feb 16

We're Giving Away Exclusive Tickets to ‘Dear Oakland'…

Black History Month Jan 25

Black Joy Parade

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us