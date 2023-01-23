Sunnyvale

The Rotary Club of Sunnyvale's Annual Crab Feed

Saturday, January 28th from 5:00PM-7:30PM

By Amelia Lee

California’s Dungeness Crab Season has finally arrived, and you can put your favorite clawed crustaceans on Saturday's dinner menu! Join the Rotary Club of Sunnyvale for their Annual Crab Feed fundraiser. The event menu features crab, pasta, salad, bread, and dessert. You can support the local community by registering today. Early registrants and children are eligible to participate at a discount.

WHERE: St. Cyprian Catholic Church School Gym (1133 W. Washington Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086)

