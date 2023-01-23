The Rotary Club of Sunnyvale's Annual Crab Feed

California’s Dungeness Crab Season has finally arrived, and you can put your favorite clawed crustaceans on Saturday's dinner menu! Join the Rotary Club of Sunnyvale for their Annual Crab Feed fundraiser. The event menu features crab, pasta, salad, bread, and dessert. You can support the local community by registering today. Early registrants and children are eligible to participate at a discount.

WHEN: Saturday, January 28th from 5:00PM-7:30PM

WHERE: St. Cyprian Catholic Church School Gym (1133 W. Washington Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086)For more information click here.