Three Kings Day at Children's Discovery Museum

Join the Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose on Saturday, Jan. 7 for festive fun with the three kings and more at the 25th annual celebration of Three Kings Day.

Make and decorate a crown, enjoy lively and traditional Mariachi youth performers and folklórico dance, delight in gifts of chocolate coins handed out by the kings, and learn how to make real tortillas. Plus, share your talents during the Open Mic sessions.

Recognized widely by many cultures around the world, and observed in many Spanish-speaking countries, the Feast of the Three Kings honors the Epiphany. The day is traditionally celebrated with family, food, gift-giving, and a Rosca de Reyes (sweet bread or King’s Cake).

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9:30 am – 12:30 pm & 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm

WHERE: Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose, 180 Woz Way