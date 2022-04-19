Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County is excited to announce the inaugural ‘Toss for a Cause’ Cornhole Tournament benefiting children, youth and families of Santa Clara County. This family friendly event is scheduled for April 30, 2022 at PayPal Park, the home of the San Jose Earthquakes. Including a variety of sponsorship opportunities, the event is a chance for you to bring your colleagues, family and friends for a fun filled day. Join us to learn more about the great work devoted to building a just and compassionate community with all people in a changing Santa Clara County. We hope to see you there!

When: April 30, 2022, 12:30 PM - 5 PM

Where: PayPal Park, 1123 Coleman Ave, San Jose, CA 95110

To register visit www.catholiccharitiesscc.org/cornhole-tournament